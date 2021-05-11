Who's Playing

Utah @ Golden State

Current Records: Utah 50-18; Golden State 35-33

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

Utah was able to grind out a solid win over the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, winning 124-116. The Jazz's small forward Georges Niang looked sharp as he shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Golden State was a heavy favorite Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. This past Saturday, they really took it to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a full four quarters, racking up a 136-97 victory at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-48. It was another big night for the Warriors' point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 11-for-21 from beyond the arc and finished with 49 points and five boards. The game made it Chef Curry's sixth in a row with at least 30 points.

Utah is now 50-18 while Golden State sits at 35-33. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. The Warriors are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 2-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Utah.

Injury Report for Golden State

Eric Paschall: Out (Hip)

Damion Lee: Out (Covid-19)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Wrist)

James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Utah