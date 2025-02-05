The Utah Jazz (11-37) will wrap up their four-game homestand when they host the Golden State Warriors (25-24) on Wednesday night. Utah picked up a 113-99 win over Orlando on Saturday before losing to Indiana in a 112-111 final on Monday. Golden State got back above the .500 mark this season with a 104-99 win over Orlando on Monday. These teams just met in California last Tuesday, as the Warriors notched a 114-103 victory.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Delta Center. The Warriors are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Warriors odds, while the over/under is 226.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Jazz vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -6.5

Jazz vs. Warriors over/under: 226.5 points

Jazz vs. Warriors money line: Warriors: -270, Jazz: +218

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah has lost nine of its last 10 games, but it picked up a 113-99 win over Orlando as a 4-point home underdog on Saturday. Guard Collin Sexton scored 22 points in that game, but he will be sidelined for at least a week after spraining his ankle on Monday. Sexton played just three minutes in a 112-111 loss to Indiana on Monday before exiting with the injury.

Keyonte George started the second half in place of Sexton and should see an increased workload moving forward. The Jazz also covered the spread in their loss to Indiana, as Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points. Forward Lauri Markkanen, who averages a team-high 19.3 points per game, is questionable with a back injury. See which team to pick here.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State rallied for a 104-99 win over Orlando on Monday night, outscoring the Magic 39-24 in the third quarter. Andrew Wiggins scored a team-high 25 points, while star guard Stephen Curry added 24 points. Veteran forward Draymond Green returned from a seven-game absence, finishing with seven rebounds, five assists and four points.

The Warriors have won three of their last four games to climb one game above the .500 mark overall this season. One of those wins came against the Jazz on Jan. 28, as Dennis Schroder scored 23 points. Utah has lost nine of its last 10 games and has only won four times in 22 home game this season. See which team to pick here.

