The surging Utah Jazz (11-4) take aim at their eighth consecutive victory when they host the Golden State Warriors (8-7) on Saturday night. The Jazz have ascended to the top of the Northwest Division on the heels of the NBA's longest active winning streak. Utah continued its torrid run by completing a sweep a back-to-back of the visiting New Orleans Pelicans with a 129-118 victory on Thursday. The Warriors are coming off a 119-104 home loss to the New York Knicks.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City. William Hill Sportsbook lists Utah as a 6.5-point favorite while the over-under is 225 in the latest Warriors vs. Jazz odds. Before making any Jazz vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Jazz vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -6.5

Warriors vs. Jazz over-under: 225 points

Warriors vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -250, Warriors +210

GS: Draymond Green is averaging 8.3 assists over last six games

UTAH: Donovan Mitchell became the fastest to reach 600 career 3-pointers in Thursday's win

Why the Warriors can cover



Golden State's struggles against the Jazz, particularly last season, were due to Stephen Curry missing all four matchups with a broken hand. Curry is back in his accustomed place among the league leaders in scoring, ranking third at 28.2 points per game entering the weekend. He also can reach a major milestone, needing four 3-pointers to surpass Reggie Miller (2,560) for second on the all-time list.

Rookie center James Wiseman started the week with a forgettable effort against the Lakers, accumulating more fouls (5) than points (4). However, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft bounced back nicely by scoring a season-high 20 points in Wednesday's win over San Antonio. He followed that up with 15 points and eight rebounds in the loss to the Knicks.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah has had Golden State's number of late, sweeping the four-game series last season to improve to 8-2 over the past 10 meetings between the teams. Utah shot at least 50 percent from the floor in the last two games and ranks fifth in the league in effective field goal percentage (56.1). The Jazz also are tough on the glass, ranking second overall in rebounding per game (48.9) and No. 1 in defensive boards (38.0).

Leading scorer Donovan Mitchell led the way in both games against the Pelicans with a season-high 36 points Thursday and 28 on Wednesday. Mitchell, who is averaging 24.3 points, had missed all seven 3-point attempts in a win at Denver last weekend but knocked down 10 of 15 attempts from behind the arc in both games against New Orleans. He averaged 26.0 points against the Warriors last season.

