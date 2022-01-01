The Golden State Warriors visit the Utah Jazz in a battle between two of the top three teams in the NBA on Saturday. The Warriors enter at 27-7 overall and 11-4 on the road this season. The Jazz are on the second game of a back-to-back after hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Draymond Green, Damion Lee and James Wiseman are out in the health and safety protocols for the Warriors. Klay Thompson remains out with an Achilles injury.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City. Caesars Sportsbook lists Utah as a 4.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221 in the latest Warriors vs. Jazz odds.

Jazz vs. Warriors spread: Jazz -4.5

Jazz vs. Warriors over-under: 221 points

Jazz vs. Warriors money line: Jazz -200, Warriors +170

GSW: The Warriors are 8-6-1 against the spread in road games

UTA: The Jazz are 3-2 against the spread with no days rest

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is the class of the NBA on the defensive end of the floor. The Warriors lead the league in defensive efficiency, allowing 101.6 points per 100 possessions this season. Golden State also leads the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed (42.7 percent) and assists allowed (21.4 per game), with top-two marks in 3-point shooting allowed (32.6 percent), points in the paint allowed (41.1 per game) and steals (9.3 per game).

The Warriors do a tremendous job on the defensive glass, securing nearly 75 percent of available defensive rebounds. Opponents are generating only 12.0 second-chance points per game against the Warriors, and Golden State is giving up only 11.3 fast-break points per game. The Warriors are creating 15.6 turnovers per game on defense, and the Jazz fall below the league average in ball security.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah's offense is dominant. The Jazz are comfortably leading the league in offensive rating, scoring more than three points per 100 possessions more than any other team in the NBA this season. Utah also leads the NBA in true shooting percentage, signaling the team's elite shooting profile, and the Jazz rank in the top five in offensive rebound rate at nearly 30 percent.

Utah is in the top five of the NBA in free-throw creation rate and free throw prevention rate, and Golden State is No. 27 in free-throw accuracy on offense and No. 25 in free throw attempts allowed on defense. The Jazz are also stellar on defense, ranking in the top eight of the NBA, and Utah is a top-10 team in defensive rebound rate. The Warriors commit the second-most turnovers in the NBA this season, and that could fuel Utah in transition.

