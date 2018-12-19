Warriors vs. Jazz: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Golden State Warriors haven't exactly been the juggernaut team that many expected when the 2018-19 campaign tipped off. The reigning champions have had to deal with the injury bug quite a bit with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and multiple role players being banged up for a good portion of the season thus far. Curry and Green are back in the fold and the Warriors have been victorious in their last two games. Now the team will be looking to put together a lengthy winning streak as the return of All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins looms.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz were expected to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference after sneaking up on everyone a season ago. However, the Jazz have dropped four of their last five contests and have only won multiple consecutive games on three occasions so far this year. Utah is coming off back-to-back losses against the likes of the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets, who have also seen their fair share of struggles this season.

These are two teams that would love to develop some consistency, which could make for a polarizing matchup on Wednesday evening.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Wednesday, Dec. 19 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)



fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Jazz +2.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Warriors: The Warriors had won four consecutive games earlier this month before being upended by the Toronto Raptors for the second time this season. However, Golden State has rebounded to pull out victories over the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies, who have both excelled early in the year. In their last win over the Grizzlies, the Warriors received 43 points from Curry and Kevin Durant while the bench contributed 36 points in a 110-93 win. Golden State has certainly proved to be vulnerable in the frontcourt without Damian Jones, so Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors could have big nights if the Warriors aren't careful.

Jazz: After upsetting the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round of the playoffs last season, this certainly hasn't looked like the same Jazz roster. Aside from buying out Jonas Jerebko, this is a very similar roster and the team has also added sharpshooter Kyle Korver to the mix. Guard Donovan Mitchell has remained the constant for the team as he's topped the 20-point mark in four out of the last five games. If the Jazz want to take down the Warriors, they're going to need some production from some of their role players. Despite only scoring in double figures twice since coming over from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Korver obviously knows the Warriors quite well, so it'll be interesting to see if he is a big-time contributor in this contest.

Game prediction, pick

The defending champions have gone through some bumps in the road despite being relatively healthy for a change. However, the Jazz have been even more inconsistent as a group. With a narrow line, take the Warriors to win this one outright.