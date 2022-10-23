Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Golden State

Current Records: Sacramento 0-2; Golden State 1-1

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings haven't won a game against the Golden State Warriors since March 25 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Kings might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Golden State at 8:30 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Chase Center. The odds don't look promising for Sacramento, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It was close but no cigar for Sacramento as they fell 111-109 to the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday. One thing holding Sacramento back was the mediocre play of power forward Harrison Barnes, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Dubs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 128-123 to the Denver Nuggets. Despite the loss, Golden State had strong showings from point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and five boards, and small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 23 points along with eight rebounds.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 19 out of their last 26 games against Sacramento.