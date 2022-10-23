Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Golden State
Current Records: Sacramento 0-2; Golden State 1-1
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings haven't won a game against the Golden State Warriors since March 25 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Kings might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Golden State at 8:30 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Chase Center. The odds don't look promising for Sacramento, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
It was close but no cigar for Sacramento as they fell 111-109 to the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday. One thing holding Sacramento back was the mediocre play of power forward Harrison Barnes, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Dubs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 128-123 to the Denver Nuggets. Despite the loss, Golden State had strong showings from point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and five boards, and small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 23 points along with eight rebounds.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $79.00
Odds
The Warriors are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 19 out of their last 26 games against Sacramento.
- Apr 03, 2022 - Golden State 109 vs. Sacramento 90
- Feb 03, 2022 - Golden State 126 vs. Sacramento 114
- Dec 20, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Sacramento 98
- Oct 24, 2021 - Golden State 119 vs. Sacramento 107
- Apr 25, 2021 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 113
- Mar 25, 2021 - Sacramento 141 vs. Golden State 119
- Jan 04, 2021 - Golden State 137 vs. Sacramento 106
- Feb 25, 2020 - Sacramento 112 vs. Golden State 94
- Jan 06, 2020 - Sacramento 111 vs. Golden State 98
- Dec 15, 2019 - Sacramento 100 vs. Golden State 79
- Feb 21, 2019 - Golden State 125 vs. Sacramento 123
- Jan 05, 2019 - Golden State 127 vs. Sacramento 123
- Dec 14, 2018 - Golden State 130 vs. Sacramento 125
- Nov 24, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 116
- Mar 31, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 16, 2018 - Sacramento 98 vs. Golden State 93
- Feb 02, 2018 - Golden State 119 vs. Sacramento 104
- Nov 27, 2017 - Sacramento 110 vs. Golden State 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Golden State 114 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 15, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Sacramento 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 08, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 106
- Jan 09, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Sacramento 116
- Dec 28, 2015 - Golden State 122 vs. Sacramento 103
- Nov 28, 2015 - Golden State 120 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 07, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Sacramento 94