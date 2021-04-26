Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Golden State

Current Records: Sacramento 24-35; Golden State 30-30

What to Know

This Sunday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.97 points per contest. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. The Kings know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Golden State likes a good challenge.

Things were close when Sacramento and the Minnesota Timberwolves clashed last week, but Sacramento ultimately edged out the opposition 128-125. Having forecasted a close win for Sacramento, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, five assists and six rebounds, and point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 30 points and seven assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Golden State's game against the Denver Nuggets this past Friday was close at halftime, but the Warriors turned on the heat in the second half with 64 points. Golden State took their matchup against Denver by a conclusive 118-97 score. It was another big night for Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry, who had 32 points in addition to eight boards.

Everything went Sacramento's way against Golden State in the teams' previous meeting last month as they made off with a 141-119 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Kings since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Warriors slightly, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Sacramento.

Mar 25, 2021 - Sacramento 141 vs. Golden State 119

Jan 04, 2021 - Golden State 137 vs. Sacramento 106

Feb 25, 2020 - Sacramento 112 vs. Golden State 94

Jan 06, 2020 - Sacramento 111 vs. Golden State 98

Dec 15, 2019 - Sacramento 100 vs. Golden State 79

Feb 21, 2019 - Golden State 125 vs. Sacramento 123

Jan 05, 2019 - Golden State 127 vs. Sacramento 123

Dec 14, 2018 - Golden State 130 vs. Sacramento 125

Nov 24, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 116

Mar 31, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Sacramento 96

Mar 16, 2018 - Sacramento 98 vs. Golden State 93

Feb 02, 2018 - Golden State 119 vs. Sacramento 104

Nov 27, 2017 - Sacramento 110 vs. Golden State 106

Mar 24, 2017 - Golden State 114 vs. Sacramento 100

Feb 15, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Sacramento 86

Feb 04, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Golden State 106

Jan 08, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 106

Jan 09, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Sacramento 116

Dec 28, 2015 - Golden State 122 vs. Sacramento 103

Nov 28, 2015 - Golden State 120 vs. Sacramento 101

Nov 07, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Sacramento 94

Injury Report for Golden State

Eric Paschall: Out (Hip)

Kent Bazemore: Out (Covid-19)

Damion Lee: Out (Covid-19)

James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Sacramento