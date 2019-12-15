Warriors vs. Kings: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Warriors vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Golden State
Current Records: Sacramento 11-14; Golden State 5-22
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors are 13-3 against the Sacramento Kings since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Golden State and Sacramento will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. If the game is anything like Golden State's 125-123 win from the last time they met February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Warriors had to settle for a 114-106 defeat against the Utah Jazz last week. SG Alec Burks (24 points) was the top scorer for Golden State.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Sacramento last Friday, but luck did not. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 103-101. Sacramento's loss came about despite a quality game from SG Buddy Hield, who shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Kings have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 21, 2019 - Golden State 125 vs. Sacramento 123
- Jan 05, 2019 - Golden State 127 vs. Sacramento 123
- Dec 14, 2018 - Golden State 130 vs. Sacramento 125
- Nov 24, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 116
- Mar 31, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 16, 2018 - Sacramento 98 vs. Golden State 93
- Feb 02, 2018 - Golden State 119 vs. Sacramento 104
- Nov 27, 2017 - Sacramento 110 vs. Golden State 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Golden State 114 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 15, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Sacramento 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 08, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 106
- Jan 09, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Sacramento 116
- Dec 28, 2015 - Golden State 122 vs. Sacramento 103
- Nov 28, 2015 - Golden State 120 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 07, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Sacramento 94
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 15 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Doncic injures right ankle vs. Heat
Doncic stayed down for a few minutes before limping to the locker room in Dallas
-
Mavs prove themselves without Luka
The Mavericks may have an MVP candidate, but they are deep enough to win no matter who is out
-
Eric Bledsoe to miss two weeks
The Bucks now have to work through yet another injury
-
WATCH: LeBron Jr. stuns dad's old school
LeBron 2.0 has his first storybook ending
-
Bulls brass supports coach Jim Boylen
The Bulls aren't bowing to external pressure from fans to fire Jim Boylen
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans