Warriors vs. Kings: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Sacramento @ Golden State

Current Records: Sacramento 11-14; Golden State 5-22

The Golden State Warriors are 13-3 against the Sacramento Kings since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Golden State and Sacramento will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. If the game is anything like Golden State's 125-123 win from the last time they met February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Warriors had to settle for a 114-106 defeat against the Utah Jazz last week. SG Alec Burks (24 points) was the top scorer for Golden State.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Sacramento last Friday, but luck did not. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 103-101. Sacramento's loss came about despite a quality game from SG Buddy Hield, who shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Kings have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.