Warriors vs. Kings in Seattle: Former SuperSonic Kevin Durant takes court in vintage Shawn Kemp jersey
Durant addressed the fans in Key Arena to a rousing ovation
There are only two former Seattle SuperSonics left in the NBA -- Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green -- and on Friday Durant got to play in front of his old fans at Key Arena. The Warriors faced the Kings in Seattle, and Durant was clearly the fan favorite both before the game and during introductions.
Knowing he was the one the fans wanted to see, Durant did something special during pregame introductions -- he rocked a vintage Shawn Kemp SuperSonics jersey. Durant kept the jersey on as he addressed the crowd from center court before tip-off.
Durant lamented the fact that Seattle no longer has an NBA team, but said he hoped they would get another one in the near future.
"I know it's been a rough 10 years," Durant said. "NBA is back in Seattle for tonight, but hopefully it's back forever soon."
Since joining the Warriors in the summer of 2016, Durant has become one of the most polarizing figures in the league. It's safe to say that he doesn't have to worry about the fans in Seattle turning their backs on him any time soon.
