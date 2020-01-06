Warriors vs. Kings odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 6 predictions from proven simulation

A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 13-23 overall and 7-10 at home, while Golden State is 9-28 overall and 3-16 on the road. The Warriors have lost four consecutive games. The Kings have lost nine of their past 10. Sacramento is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 214. Before entering any Warriors vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Sacramento needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 117-115 to New Orleans. The Pelicans won the game on a layup with 1.1 seconds left. The loss was Sacramento's seventh of the season by three or fewer points, most in the NBA. They had 21 turnovers against New Orleans.

A silver lining for the Kings was the play of Harrison Barnes, who had 30 points. The Kings are hoping to get Bogdan Bogdanovic back tonight after he missed Saturday's game with the flu

Meanwhile, Golden State opened the new year with a 111-104 defeat to Detroit on Saturday. Glenn Robinson III just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just four points on 1-for-11 shooting.

D'Angelo Russell is expected to return tonight after missing three games with a shoulder injury. Draymond Green might be rested tonight.

The Kings rolled over the Warriors in their last meeting on Dec. 15, 100-79. The Warriors lead the Western Conference in losses by 10 or more points with 15.

Sacramento is fourth worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42.4 on average. The Warriors have experienced some struggles of their own, as they have only been able to knock down 43.2 percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league.

