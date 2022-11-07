Over the last four games, the Sacramento Kings are 3-1 and have hit nearly half of the total shots they've taken during that stretch. They look to continue their strong run of play against a Golden State Warriors team that is on a five-game skid heading into Monday. Golden State swept the four-game season series against the Kings last year, and won their first meeting of 2022, but will be looking for continued success against them to snap their current losing streak.

Tip-off from the Chase Center is set for 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 233.5.

Warriors vs. Kings spread: Warriors -7.5

Warriors vs. Kings over/under: 233.5 points

Warriors vs. Kings money line: Golden State -320, Sacramento +250

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State dropped the second game of a road back-to-back against New Orleans on Friday night, 114-105. Stephen Curry missed the game with soreness in his right elbow. In his absence, shooting guard Ty Jerome played well, and finished with 18 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Curry should be back on the floor on Monday, which is bad news for the Kings. Against Sacramento last season, Curry averaged 25.7 points, seven assists and 3.7 rebounds over three games. Something that has worked against the Warriors this year is their efficiency from beyond the three-point line. Although the Warriors average 41 three-point attempts per game, they only have made 35.9 percent of them, which is just the 15th-best average in the league. Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) and Andre Iguodala (hip) are out on Monday.

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings needed an overtime period to win, but they ultimately got the victory on Saturday over the Orlando Magic, 126-123. After halftime, the Kings came out hot, and battled back from a 65-47 deficit to take control of the game. Point guard De'Aaron Fox had 37 points in addition to five rebounds, and center Domantas Sabonis posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards along with six assists.

Golden State has been letting three-pointers fly this season, but that may not be the case on Monday night. Opponents have shot just 28.8 three-pointers against the Kings this year, which is the lowest figure in the league. Still, Sacramento finds itself in shootouts because it has allowed other teams to hit 38.3% of those threes and shoot 49.7% from the field overall.

