Warriors vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 25 predictions from advanced computer model

A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chase Center. Golden State is 12-45 overall and 7-21 at home, while Sacramento is 23-33 overall and 11-18 on the road. The Kings have won the first two meetings this season by a total of 34 points, holding the Warriors under 100 points both times. Sacramento is favored by six points in the latest Warriors vs. Kings odds, while the over-under is set at 223.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Kings spread: Warriors +6

Warriors vs. Kings over-under: 223.5 points

Warriors vs. Kings money line: Golden State 199, Sacramento -245

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State ended up a good deal behind the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, losing 115-101. Damion Lee (22 points) was the top scorer for the Warriors. Juan Toscano-Anderson added 16. It was the Warriors' sixth consecutive loss.

Golden State had won 21 of the past 24 matchups between the teams entering this season.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-103 this past Saturday. Kent Bazemore had 23 points in addition to six rebounds. The Kings have won five of their past seven games.

The last time the two teams met in January, Golden State lost to Sacramento on the road, 111-98.

How to make Kings vs. Warriors picks

