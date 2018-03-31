Warriors vs. Kings odds: NBA picks from expert who is 5-3 on Golden State games

While the Sacramento Kings won't be competing in the postseason, they can accomplish a goal on Saturday that few teams have -- winning a season series against the Golden State Warriors. The Kings will look to make it 3-1 against Golden State when they tip off against the Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors opened as 8.5-point favorites; the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, opened at 211.5 and has dipped to 210.5.

Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine NBA expert Galin Dragiev has to say. Dragiev has put together a strong 5-3 run (63 percent) on his against-the-spread picks involving Golden State. We can tell you he's expecting a high-scoring game and is leaning towards the over.

Dragiev, who has a strong analytical background, has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Warriors-Kings and locked in his pick. For Thursday's Clippers-Trail Blazers contest, in which Portland was laying six points, Dragiev deftly noted the Blazers were coming off a humiliating loss to the Grizzlies and would compete with more passion and better focus.

The result? Portland was romping, heading into the fourth quarter with a 21-point lead before pulling most of its starters for a 105-96 victory, allowing Dragiev to cash with room to spare.

The Warriors can cover the spread with the return of 3-point sharpshooter Klay Thompson back in the lineup. The All-Star guard has missed his last eight games recovering from a fractured thumb. Thompson has knocked down 36 percent of his 3-pointers this season, down significantly from his career average of 44 percent. It might take him some time to re-acclimate to the physical rigors of playing, but if his thumb is 100 percent healed, he could enjoy a monster night on the stat sheet.

But the Kings can cover -- and pull off the upset -- if Zach Randolph has recuperated from his bout of gastroenteritis that has kept him off the court the previous four games. Skal Labissiere will likely start in Randolph's place. The 6-11 forward had been playing well until Thursday's game against the Pacers, in which he scored two points in 26 minutes of action.

Buddy Hield could be the Kings' secret weapon. In his last five games, the second-year guard is knocking down 3's at a 45-percent clip and is a defensive dynamo, picking up eight steals in that span.

The under is 5-0 in Sacramento's previous five home games against teams with winning road records, and the Warriors are 0-9 against the spread when playing with one day of rest.

Will the Kings take three of four games against he Warriors, or does Golden State, primed for the postseason, dominate Sacramento?

