Warriors vs. Kings odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line for Golden State, Sacramento

Can De'Aaron Fox and Co. keep up with the champs?

If you've been waiting for the Sacramento Kings to fall off, you're still waiting. Coming off a win over the Timberwolves in which they scored 141 points, the Kings have won five of their last six games and occupy the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoff race entering Friday. 

The Warriors, meanwhile, are coming off a spanking at the hands of the Raptors, who waltzed into Oracle Arena and dusted the Warriors even with Kawhi Leonard out. Prior to that, the Warriors had won four straight with Stephen Curry back in the lineup. 

Below is the viewing information, plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and money line for Warriors at Kings. 

Warriors at Kings game info

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 14
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Location: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
  • Streaming: fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)

Warriors at Kings ATS odds, pick

  • Line: Warriors -7.5, via Westgate Superbook
  • Analysis:  The Kings are 17-9-1 against the spread this season, and they're 8-3-1 ATS as home underdogs. That would appear to bode well for a Sacramento cover, as would the fact that the Kings only lost to the Warriors by one, 117-116, when they played at Oracle Arena three weeks ago. Marvin Bagley III and Buddy Hield were terrific in that game, but the big qualifier: Neither Stephen Curry nor Draymond Green played for the Warriors. Still, Sacramento tends to play the Warriors tough at home, and Golden State hasn't blown teams out this season with near the frequency it has in years past. A bit of a flier, but ....
  • Pick: Kings cover

Warriors at Kings O/U line, pick

  • Line: 236 total points, via Westgate Superbook
  • Analysis: The Warriors are the No. 1 offense in the league. The Kings are the No. 21 defense. Stephen Curry is back and the Warriors will have little problem putting up a lot of points. If I think the Kings are going to cover, that means they're going to have to keep up. 
  • Pick: Over

Warriors at Kings money line odds, pick 

  • Odds: Warriors -350, Kings +275, via Westgate Superbook
  • Analysis: Not quite enough value to go Kings here. 
  • Pick: No bet
