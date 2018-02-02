Warriors vs. Kings odds: Picks, predictions from expert on 18-3 NBA run

The high-powered Golden State Warriors look to bounce back from one of their worst outings of the season when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday in a prime-time nightcap (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Golden State is a 13.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 222.5.

Dragiev knows the Warriors were thumped 129-99 by the Jazz in Utah on Tuesday, making just 5 of 25 3-pointers and losing the rebounding battle 42-37.

Golden State will also try to avenge a 110-106 loss in their previous meeting with the Kings, Nov. 26 in Sacramento.

In that contest, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were sidelined by injuries. Klay Thompson led the way with 21 points and Patrick McCaw had 16.

The improving Kings would be happy to duplicate the feat and add to Golden State's struggles. They have won three of their past four, all on the road, and covered in four of their past five.

They are coming off a 114-103 upset win at New Orleans as a nine-point underdog. Zach Randolph led five players in double-figures with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Sacramento has covered four of the past five in this series.

