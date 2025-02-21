The Sacramento Kings return from the NBA All-Star break to host the Golden State Warriors in a Pacific division matchup on Friday at the Golden 1 Center. Both teams are 28-27; Sacramento is 14-13 at home, while Golden State is 13-14 on the road. The Warriors won three of their last four heading into the break, including a 105-98 win over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 13. The Kings also won three of four before the break, but lost their last outing 140-133 to the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime. Golden State is 28-27 and Sacramento is 21-33-1 against the spread this season.

Tipoff in Sacramento is at 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Warriors odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 236 points. Before locking in any Kings vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Kings vs. Warriors spread: Kings +2.5

Kings vs. Warriors over/under: 236 points

Kings vs. Warriors money line: Kings: +116, Warriors: -138

Kings vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors head into the second half of the season with high expectations. Newly acquired Jimmy Butler was able to play in four games with the team before the All-Star break, and he made his presence felt immediately. In those four games, Butler averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

11-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry continues to play at a very high level for Golden State. The future Hall of Famer is widely considered to be the best shooter in NBA history and holds the record for most 3-point shots made in a career (3,948). This season, Curry is averaging 23.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Why the Kings can cover

Meanwhile, the Kings fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Pelicans last Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 140-133 to New Orleans. The Kings' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Zach LaVine, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten assists, and Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 28 rebounds.

Like the Warriors, the Kings shook up their roster at the trade deadline in hopes of making a deep postseason run this season. Sacramento made the move to add LaVine, and he has hit the ground running in Sacramento. In six games, LaVine is averaging 21.5 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. Sabonis continues to be a double-double machine, averaging 20.4 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.

How to make Kings vs. Warriors picks

