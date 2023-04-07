The Sacramento Kings (48-32) and the Golden State Warriors (42-38) are set to square off in a Western conference battle on Friday, April 7th at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings are 23-17 at home and the Warriors are 9-30 on the road. Golden State is looking to build off a 136-125 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Kings are looking to bounce back from a 123-119 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. De'Aaron Fox (ankle) is listed as probable for Sacramento, while Andrew Wiggins (personal) remains out for Golden State.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 235.

Kings vs. Warriors spread: Kings +9.5

Kings vs. Warriors money line: Sacramento Kings: +312, Golden State Warriors: -395

Kings vs. Warriors over/under: 235 points

What you need to know about the Kings

Even though the Kings out-rebounded the Mavericks 22 to seven on Wednesday, they still left disappointed. Sacramento took a 123-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of Dallas. The Kings were up 61-48 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead. The loss dropped their season record down to 48-32.

The Kings have performed about as expected as underdogs this season, with a 13-16 mark. They might be making someone very happy this season: a $100 bet on them to win every NBA game so far would now be worth a respectable $5,108.96. Domantas Sabonis is a triple double threat for the Kings every time he steps on the floor. The former Gonzaga standout averages 19.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, Golden State earned a 136-125 win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday. With that high-scoring win, the Warriors brought their scoring average up to 118.5 points per game. It was another big night for Stephen Curry, who earned 34 points along with 6 assists.

The Warriors have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 35-21 when expecting a win. Curry (29.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game), Klay Thompson (21.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game), and Jordan Poole (20.6 points, 4.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds per game) continue to play at an extremely high level for Golden State. The Warriors are 37-42-1 against the spread this season.

