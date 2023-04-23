The Golden State Warriors will look to even their series with the Sacramento Kings when the teams meet in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round matchup on Sunday. After dropping the first two games of the series at Sacramento, Golden State earned a 114-97 win on Thursday. The Warriors (44-38), the defending NBA champions, were 33-8 on their home court this season. The Kings (48-34), the No. 3 seed, are making their first postseason appearance since 2005-2006.

Tip-off from the Chase Center is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Kings vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 237.

Kings vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -7.5

Kings vs. Warriors over/under: 237 points

Kings vs. Warriors money line: Kings +275, Warriors -350

SAC: The Kings are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss of more than 10 points

GS: The Warriors are 40-16-1 ATS in their last 57 home games

Why the Warriors can cover



Stephen Curry is coming off a 36-point performance against the Kings on Thursday. He also grabbed six rebounds and added three assists, two steals and one block. He is averaging 31.3 points, five rebounds and 3.7 assists through the first three games of the series. During the regular season, he led the Warriors by averaging 29.4 points, as well as 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Curry has now scored 20 or more points in 108 postseason games, 30 or more in 53, and 40 or more in seven.

Klay Thompson has also been a force in the series. He scored 21 points in both Games 1 and 2, and has reached 20 or more points in six of the past seven games, including a high of 31 in a 130-115 win over San Antonio on March 31. He scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in Thursday's win. In 69 regular-season games, all starts, Thompson averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Why the Kings can cover

De'Aaron Fox has been dominant. Through the first three games of the series, he is averaging 29.3 points, 7.7 assists, five rebounds and three steals. He scored 26 points in Game 3, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out nine assists. He opened the series with a 38-point, five-assist and three-steal effort, and followed that up with a near double-double in Game 2, scoring 24 points, dishing out nine assists, grabbing five rebounds and making four steals.

Domantas Sabonis registered a double-double in Game 3, scoring 15 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. It was his second double-double of the series. He had 12 points and 16 boards in the series opener. For the series, he is averaging 17 points and 13.7 rebounds in 36.3 minutes of action. He averaged 19.7 points and 10.9 rebounds during the regular season.

