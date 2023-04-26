The Sacramento Kings are back at home to host the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of their first-round affair on Wednesday night. After securing a 2-0 series lead, the Kings dropped two games in a row to the Warriors. On Sunday, Golden State narrowly beat the Kings 126-125. The winner of Wednesday's showdown gains a crucial 3-2 edge over the opponent. Guard De'Aaron Fox (finger) is listed as questionable for the Kings.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Warriors as a 2-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Kings odds, while the over/under for total points is 235. Before making any Kings vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Warriors vs. Kings spread: Golden State -2

Warriors vs. Kings over/under: 235 points

Warriors vs. Kings money line: Golden State -125, Sacramento +105

GS: The Warriors are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS loss

SAC: The Under is 6-1 in the Kings' last seven Wednesday games

Why the Kings can cover



Power forward Domantas Sabonis is an excellent rebounder with great effort. Sabonis does a terrific job setting screens and is one of the best passing big men in the league. The Gonzaga product leads the squad in rebounds (12) with 16.3 points and 4.5 assists per game in the postseason. In Game 3, Sabonis secured 15 points, 16 boards, and four assists.

Guard Malik Monk is a dynamic and electric scorer in the frontcourt. Monk has the bounce to rise above the rim while owning the jumper to be an asset out on the perimeter. The Kentucky product has put up 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in the 2023 NBA playoffs. On Sunday, Monk tallied 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is an offensive juggernaut due to his ability to hit a shot anywhere on the court. Curry has great vision as a passer while being able to consistently dribble and finish in traffic. The nine-time All-Star is averaging a team-best 31.5 points with five rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest in the playoffs. Additionally, he's shooting 40% from downtown on 12.5 attempts per game. In Game 4, Curry amassed 32 points, four assists, and knocked down five 3-pointers.

Forward Andrew Wiggins is very talented with plenty of tools. Wiggins has good length and explosiveness on the perimeter as both a scorer and defender. The Kansas product is third on the squad in scoring (19.3) along with 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game thus far in the postseason. He's supplied at least 20 points in two of the four games against Sacramento.

