The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings collide in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs on Saturday night. The Warriors ended the regular season with momentum, winning five of the last six games. On the other side, Sacramento dropped three straight games to round out the campaign. This is the first playoff appearance for the Kings since 2006, ending the longest drought for a professional team in North America.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Caesars Sportsbook lists Sacramento as a 1-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Kings odds. The over/under for total points is set at 237.5.

Warriors vs. Kings spread: Kings -1

Warriors vs. Kings over/under: 237 points

Warriors vs. Kings money line: Kings -105, Warriors -115

Warriors: 12-29 ATS on the road this season

Kings: 18-23 ATS at home this season

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry has a masterful offensive game plan. Curry is a sensational shooter off the dribble and as a catch-and-shoot option. The nine-time All-Star selection can carry any load on offense due to his exceptional shot-making ability. He logged 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He's also knocking down 42% of his 3-point attempts. In the April 7 contest versus the Sacramento Kings, Curry had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Guard Klay Thompson is another great option on the perimeter. Thompson excels in moving without the ball and utilizes his quick release to get off jumpers in a hurry. The Washington State product logged 21.9 points and shot 41% from beyond the arc. He made at least five 3-pointers in seven straight games to end the year. Thompson finished with 20 points and six threes in the season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Why the Kings can cover

Guard De'Aaron Fox is a fast and decisive playmaker in the backcourt. Fox uses his speed to blow past defenders in the halfcourt or in transition. The Kentucky product also has good vision as a facilitator. Fox averaged 25 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He's scored at least 28 points in two of his past three outings. On April 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, Fox logged 28 points and eight dimes.

Forward Domantas Sabonis is a double-double machine for the Kings. Sabonis has a very polished offensive game and utilizes his soft touch in the lane. The Gonzaga product ranked first in the NBA in double-doubles (65). Sabonis put up a league-high 12.3 boards with 19.1 points and 7.3 assists during the campaign. He's notched a triple-double in two of his past three matchups.

