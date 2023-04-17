The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their first-round affair of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on Monday night. These teams traded blows in Game 1 but the Kings secured a 126-123 win on Saturday night. Golden State had a league-worst 11-30 record on the road this season, while Sacramento logged a 23-18 home record. Jordan Poole is questionable with a sprained ankle.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Warriors as a 1-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Kings odds. The over/under for total points is 239.5. Before making any Kings vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-37 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Kings and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Kings vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Kings: Warriors -1

Warriors vs. Kings Over-Under: 239.5 points

Warriors vs. Kings money line: Sacramento +105, Golden State -125

GS: Warriors are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games following an ATS loss

SAC: Under is 4-1 in Kings' last 5 games overall



Warriors vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Kings can cover

Guard De'Aaron Fox showcased his ability to be the primary offensive option in Game 1. Fox has blazing speed to get into the lane but owns a smooth jumper on the outside. The Kentucky product exploded in his first postseason game, dropping a game-high 38 points with five assists and three steals. Fox relentlessly attacks the defense and creates great looks at the rim.

Guard Malik Monk gives this group an athletic scorer off the bench. Monk handles the rock well and is able to find his way into the paint with ease. The 25-year-old has a reliable shot from downtown but also has a knack for drawing contact. On Saturday, Monk finished with 32 points, three rebounds, and went a perfect 14-of-14 from the free-throw line. See which team to pick here.

Why the Warriors can cover

Despite falling in Game 1, the Warriors' offense was cooking. Golden State made 48% of its field-goal attempts and had five players score in double figures. Guard Stephen Curry continues to lead the way as he has an unlimited shooting range and knows how to create space from defenders. The nine-time All-Star selection racked up 30 points, six boards, and made six 3-pointers on Saturday.

Guard Klay Thompson is always ready to ball in the postseason. Thompson is another sniper on the perimeter due to his exceptional shot-making ability and effortless shooting stroke. The Washington State product added 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists. He also added five 3-pointers in the Game 1 loss. See which team to back here.

How to make Warriors vs. Kings picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Kings vs. Warriors and is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 243 points. The model also says one side hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who Warriors vs. Kings? And which side hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is 71-37 on its NBA picks, and find out.