A pivotal Game 7 between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors takes place on Sunday afternoon. After securing a 2-0 series lead, the Kings dropped three straight games. On Friday, the Kings bounced back and beat the Warriors 118-99. The winner of Sunday's showdown moves on to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Kings as a one-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Kings odds. The over/under for total points scored is 229. Before making any Kings vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters the third week of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Kings and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Kings vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Kings spread: Sacramento -1

Warriors vs. Kings over/under: 229 points

Warriors vs. Kings money line: Golden State +100, Sacramento -120

GS: The Warriors are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games following an ATS loss

SAC: The Under is 5-0 in Kings' last five games playing on one days rest

Warriors vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Kings can cover



Guard De'Aaron Fox is a lightning-quick playmaker in the backcourt. Fox has a quick first step and consistently penetrates the lane with ease. The Kentucky product does a great job setting up his teammates. Fox leads the team in points (29.3), assists (8), and steals (2.5) in the postseason. In Game 6, Fox finished with 26 points, 11 assists, and three steals.

Guard Malik Monk is an energetic and electric player off the bench. Monk has some serious bounce in the lane and finishes above the rim comfortably. The 25-year-old excels in transition and owns a smooth jumper on the perimeter. Monk is second on the squad in scoring (19.8) with 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game thus far in the playoffs. He has scored 20-plus in back-to-back games. On Friday, Monk logged 28 points, seven boards, and four assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry continues to be an unstoppable offensive catalyst. Curry has great court vision with superb ball handles to break down the defense. The nine-time All-Star also has limitless range. Curry is averaging a team-high 31 points with 4.7 assists per game in the 2023 NBA playoffs. He has scored at least 30 points in four games this series. Additionally, Curry is shooting 37% from downtown.

Guard Klay Thompson has been another effective space creator. Thompson thrives as a catch-and-shoot threat while playing with a high motor. The Washington State product is second on the team in points (21.3) and shoots 38% from beyond the arc. Thompson has scored at least 20 points with five 3-pointers in three games this series. On April 26, he totaled 25 points and went 5-of-11 from three. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kings vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 236 combined points. The model has also generated an against the spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kings vs. Warriors spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,800 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.