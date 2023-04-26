The first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings has been everything we hoped it would be, as high-level shot making, extreme intensity and significant controversy have abounded while each team has won both of their home games thus far. Game 5s in 2-2 series tend to predict the eventual winner, so Wednesday night's game in Sacramento should not disappoint.

Both teams have been led by their superstars, as Stephen Curry has averaged 31.5 points and five rebounds per game on 40 percent 3-point shooting for the Warriors, while De'Aaron Fox as put up 31.5 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Kings. It's about the point in the series where serious adjustments are made, so there will be plenty to look forward to on Wednesday night.

Below is the viewing information for Game 5, along with a few keys to the game.

(6) Golden State Warriors at (3) Sacramento Kings

Series standing: Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) Date: Wednesday, April 26 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 26 | : 10 p.m. ET Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento TV channel: TNT | Live stream : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Warriors -2; O/U: 235 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Keys to watch

Fox's health: After a brilliant 38-point performance that nearly helped the Kings steal Game 4, reports came out that Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox had broken the tip of his left index finger. Fox has been arguably the best player in the series, and has certainly been the offensive engine for the Kings. The latest reports indicate that Fox will attempt to play in Game 5 on Wednesday, but it remains to be see how much his shooting, dribbling and passing will be affected by the injury to his dominant hand. If Fox is hindered in any way, Sacramento will need increased production from guards Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Davion Mitchell in order to survive against a hungry, veteran Golden State squad.

Big or small?: The Warriors dominated Game 3 thanks to a small-ball lineup with Jordan Poole starting in place of the suspended Draymond Green. They went to the same starting lineup in Game 4, with Green willingly coming off the bench, but the defense was not nearly as effective. That caused Warriors coach Steve Kerr to go back to the Green-Kevon Looney starting frontcourt in the second half, helping to nullify the Kings' offensive attack with Green guarding Fox for much of the final 24 minutes. Kerr tends to lean on his veterans in pivotal games, so the Green-Looney starting lineup seems likely. But, as he admitted, the pairing causes spacing issues for the Warriors on offense, and they will have to contend with a fired-up Kings squad in the deafening Golden 1 Center.

Disappearing Domas: The Kings have two All-Stars, but only one is putting up All-Star production in this series. While Fox has dominated, Domantas Sabonis has been unable to get into a consistent rhythm so far against two stout post defenders in Looney and Green. After averaging 19 points and seven assists on 62 percent shooting in the regular season, Sabonis has been held to 16 points and 4.5 assists on 48 percent shooting in his first four postseason games against the Warriors.

The Golden State defense has been dropping into the paint whenever Sabonis catches the ball at the free throw line or above, daring him to shoot and instead focusing on limiting the dribble hand-off action that led the Kings to the best regular-season offense in the NBA. Sabonis came out much more aggressive looking for his own shot early in Game 4, which didn't lead to a huge scoring game, but may have eventually opened up passing lanes -- he finished with eight assists after failing to notch more than four in the first three games of the series. The odds suggest that Sabonis is due for a big offensive performance, and the Kings are hoping it's Game 5, particularly with Fox's injury.