Warriors vs. Kings: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Two teams heading in opposite directions square off in Sacramento
How to watch Warriors at Kings
- Date: Friday, Feb. 2
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
The first to 40 wins, the Golden State Warriors once again boast the best record in the league, and that will likely stay the case for the remainder of the season. However, they are coming off a rare loss. Rare because, well, they simply don't lose very often. Also rare because they got absolutely destroyed by the Jazz, losing by 30, which happens even less. And that is bad news for the Sacramento Kings.
Frankly, simply having to play the Warriors is bad news for the Kings because they're the Kings and the Warriors are the Warriors. But playing Golden State on the heels of an embarrassing loss is probably not going to make for a fun night for everybody in Sacramento.
Upsets do happen -- the Kings beat the Warriors at Oracle earlier in the season, in fact -- but this is a matchup of the best offense (Warriors) against the worst defense (Kings), and that usually doesn't go so well for the defense.
