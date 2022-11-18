Who's Playing

New York @ Golden State

Current Records: New York 8-7; Golden State 6-9

What to Know

This Friday, the New York Knicks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.53 points per contest. They are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Chase Center. New York should still be riding high after a win, while Golden State will be looking to right the ship.

The Denver Nuggets typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Knicks proved too difficult a challenge. New York skirted past Denver 106-103. It was another big night for New York's power forward Julius Randle, who posted a double-double on 34 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, the Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns on the road by a decisive 130-119 margin. Point guard Stephen Curry did his best for Golden State, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 42% of their total) and six assists in addition to nine rebounds.

The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

New York and Golden State tied nothing to nothing in their first match last year, but New York got the victory in their second match 116-114. Golden State is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $96.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won nine out of their last 13 games against New York.