Who's Playing

New York @ Golden State

Current Records: New York 7-8; Golden State 8-6

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are getting right back to it as they host the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Chase Center. If the game is anything like New York's 124-122 win from their previous meeting in December of 2019, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Warriors made easy work of the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday and carried off a 121-99 victory. With Golden State ahead 64-45 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. It was another big night for their point guard Stephen Curry, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 boards in addition to seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 91-84 on Monday. Shooting guard R.J. Barrett (22 points) and Power forward Julius Randle (21 points) were the top scorers for New York.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Golden State is now 8-6 while New York sits at 7-8. The Warriors are 4-3 after wins this season, the Knicks 4-2.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last nine games against New York.