The Golden State Warriors (33-28) and the New York Knicks (40-20) link up in a cross-conference showdown on Tuesday. The Knicks are on a three-game winning streak. New York knocked off the Miami Heat 116-112 in an overtime battle on Sunday. The Warriors, meanwhile, got back into the win column on Monday as Golden State topped the Charlotte Hornets 119-101. Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) is out for New York.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first contest between these teams this season, and Knicks beat the Warriors, 119-112, on Mar. 18, 2024. The Knicks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 231.

Warriors vs. Knicks spread: New York -4.5

Warriors vs. Knicks over/under: 231 points

Warriors vs. Knicks money line: New York -200, Golden State +167

GS: Warriors are 31-28-1 against the spread this season

NYK: Knicks are 28-31-1 against the spread this season

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry, who hopes to be available after tweaking his ankle on Monday, excels at spacing the floor and being a consistent playmaker. Curry averages a team-high 24.1 points with 4.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He's also shooting 39.6% from downtown on 11.2 3-point attempts a game. On March 1 versus the 76ers, Curry racked up 29 points, 13 assists and went 5-of-12 from downtown.

Forward Jimmy Butler continues to get implemented onto his new team. He's a high-energy scorer with the ability to score in different ways. The 35-year-old puts up 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists per game. On Feb. 23 versus the Mavs, Butler recorded 18 points and five dimes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is a reliable scorer and playmaker for the Knicks. Brunson ranks eighth in the NBA in points (26.1) and assists (7.4) while shooting 39% from downtown. The Villanova product has dropped 30-plus points in two of the last three games. In Sunday's win over the Heat, Brunson had 31 points, five rebound and six assists.

Forward OG Anunoby has been a two-way difference maker in the frontcourt. Anunoby logs 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. The 27-year-old finished with at least 15 points in three straight games. In his last outing, Anunoby totaled 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks. See which team to back at SportsLine.

