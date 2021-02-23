The New York Knicks will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 15-16 overall and 8-6 at home, while Golden State is 16-15 overall and 5-9 on the road. The Knicks won the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 21, 119-104.

Golden State is favored by three points in the latest Knicks vs. Warriors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.5.

Knicks vs. Warriors spread: Knicks +3

Knicks vs. Warriors over-under: 219.5 points

Latest Odds: Golden State Warriors -3 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks came out on top against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, 103-99. Julius Randle dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds. New York saw a 21-point halftime lead slip away and scored just 16 points in the fourth quarter, but held on for the victory. The Knicks have won four of their past five games.

Randle had 16 points and 17 rebounds in the first meeting with the Warriors this season. He has averaged 28 points per game during his last five outings. Randle has also made 12 of 24 3-point attempts in his last three games. The Knicks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.0, which is best in the league.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State fell 102-100 to the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 25 points along with six boards. The Warriors squandered a 13-point fourth quarter lead in the loss. The Hornets won on a buzzer-beating, off-balance jumper from Terry Rozier.

Stephen Curry (illness) did not play on Saturday but is expected to return vs. New York. James Wiseman (wrist) and Kevon Looney (ankle) will be game-time decisions. The Warriors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.2, which is second in the league. Golden State is 4-0 when trying to avoid a third consecutive loss.

How to make Knicks vs. Warriors picks

