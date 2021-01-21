The Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks face off on Thursday evening. Chase Center plays host to the proceedings, with the Warriors playing their second game in as many nights. This is the first matchup of the season between the teams, with New York having the rest advantage. The Knicks are 7-8 overall and 4-4 on the road this season. Golden State is 8-6 on the season with a 5-3 mark at home. Alec Burks (ankle) is probable for New York after not playing since Dec. 27, while Austin Rivers (Achilles) is doubtful.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in San Francisco. William Hill Sportsbook lists Golden State as a 4.5-point home favorite, while the total is set at 214.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Knicks odds.

Knicks vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -4.5

Knicks vs. Warriors over-under: 214.5

Knicks vs. Warriors money line: Warriors -190; Knicks +170

NYK: The Knicks are 4-4 against the spread in 2020-21 road games

GSW: The Warriors are 5-3 against the spread in 2020-21 home games

Why the Warriors can cover



Golden State's defense has been solid this season, ranking in the top half of the league on a per-possession basis. That should come in handy for the Warriors against a Knicks team that deploys a bottom-five offense, scoring only 104.2 points per 100 possessions. New York ranks near the bottom of the league in both assist rate (57.1 percent) and true shooting percentage (53.4 percent), opening the door for Golden State to capitalize.

Offensively, Stephen Curry leads the way, averaging 28.1 points, 6.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. Golden State takes care of the ball at an above-average rate, turning the ball over on only 14.2 percent of offensive possessions, and the Warriors also generate free throws at a high level, ranking eighth in the NBA in free throw creation rate.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York's defense carries the day so far this season, ranking in the top five of the NBA on a per-possession basis. The Knicks are allowing opponents to score only 1.06 points per possession, and Tom Thibodeau's team leads the entire league in both field goal percentage allowed (43.3 percent) and three-point percentage allowed (31.2 percent).

New York also ranks in the top eight in both assists allowed per game (22.4) and points allowed in the paint (44.5 per game), and Golden State is currently a bottom-10 team in overall shooting efficiency.

On the offensive end, the Knicks should be able to generate free throw attempts against a Warriors team that is second-worst in the NBA in free throw rate allowed. New York is also above-average in free throw rate (24.8 percent) offensively, and the Knicks grab 27.5 percent of their own misses on the offensive glass.

