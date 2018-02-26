Warriors vs. Knicks odds, picks: Expert on 20-10 NBA roll says line is way off
Larry Hartstein can spot a bad line from a mile away, and just locked in a play for Monday
Not much has gone right for the Knicks since losing Kristaps Porzingis for the season with an ACL tear three weeks ago, but they'll get the opportunity to show they can battle with the NBA's best on Monday when they host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Warriors opened as 10.5-point road favorites and now are laying 11.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dipped from 231.5 to 230.
Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein -- who has put together a sizzling 20-10 run picking NBA games -- has to say.
Two weeks ago, Hartstein made a confident pick in a Knicks-76ers contest, noting how New York, an 11.5-point underdog, would struggle mightily without Porzingis. He also realized the Sixers had been playing with much more confidence at home, feeding off the frenzied fans at Wells Fargo Center. The result: Six Sixers scored double digits as Philly rolled, 108-92, allowing Hartstein to cover with four points to spare.
Hartstein, who has a strong analytical background, has now examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Warriors-Knicks and locked in his pick. We can tell you he's expecting a low-scoring affair and is leaning towards the Under, but what about the spread, which he's excelled picking?
Hartstein knows that if New York expects to win -- or at least keep it within the spread -- center Enes Kanter must plug up the lane and force Golden State into hitting jumpers. The 6-foot-11 star missed collecting his 11th straight double-double against Boston last time out, falling just one point short. Patrolling the boards will be crucial for the Knicks, who can't allow too many easy layups.
Also going for the Knicks: the Warriors are 1-5 against the spread in their last six road games.
Hartstein also knows Golden State's greatest obstacle in covering the spread might be jet lag. Less than 45 hours after the Warriors routed the Thunder, they're tipping off again -- this time nearly 3,000 miles east. But if the players adjust to the change, crisp execution of the offense and timely hoops from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson should be the difference makers.
Hartstein says the line in this game is way off. He's sharing why, and who to back, at SportsLine.
So what side of Warriors-Knicks do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick by Hartstein, who has absolutely crushed the NBA, and see why Vegas has this one completely wrong.
