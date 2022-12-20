The Golden State Warriors visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening. The Warriors are just 3-14 on the road this season and enter this matchup shorthanded. Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor) are out for Golden State, with Klay Thompson (knee) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) listed as probable. The Knicks are 17-13 after seven consecutive wins. Obi Toppin (fibula) is out for New York.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the 4.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Knicks odds.

Warriors vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -4.5

Warriors vs. Knicks over/under: 222.5 points

Warriors vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -180, Warriors +152

GSW: The Warriors are 3-3 against the spread in the last six games

NYK: The Knicks are 7-0 against the spread in the last seven games

Why the Warriors can cover



Golden State's defense has a favorable matchup on Tuesday. The Warriors are creating 15.4 turnovers per game, and Golden State is holding opponents to 46.4% shooting this season. New York is No. 25 in the NBA in field goal percentage and No. 26 in the NBA in 3-point percentage, with the Knicks also landing in the bottom tier of the league in assists per game.

On the other end, Golden State leads the league in 3-pointers (16.4 per game) and assists (29.4 per game). The Warriors also rank in the top ten of the NBA in field goal percentage (47.7%), and Golden State puts pressure on opponents with 38.1% shooting from 3-point range.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has a strong defense this season, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in overall efficiency. The Knicks also have a more favorable matchup with Curry and Wiggins ruled out for the Warriors, but New York is also in a strong position on offense. The Knicks have three players averaging at least 19 points per game this season, and New York is in the top three of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (32%) and second-chance points (17.2 per game).

New York is also in the top 10 in free throw creation (25.4 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (79.9%). The Knicks also face a Warriors team that is dead-last in the NBA in free throw prevention. New York commits only 14.3 turnovers per game, and the Knicks are firmly in the top tier of the league with 54.8 points in the paint per game.

