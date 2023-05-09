Game 4 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors evoked memories of NBA Finals past. LeBron James and Stephen Curry duked it out on the playoff stage in a game that went down to the wire, but in the end, it was rarely used role player Lonnie Walker IV who saved the day with an incredible 15 fourth-quarter points.

Now the Lakers lead the Warriors 3-1, but as all of the central figures in this rivalry know, such a lead is hardly impregnable. In 2016, James overcame a 3-1 deficit to stun Curry and win the championship for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now Curry will have a chance to do the same to James and the Lakers, starting with Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Here's how you can tune in to see him try to do just that.

Date: Wednesday, May 10 | Time : 10:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 10 | : 10:00 p.m. ET Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco

Chase Center -- San Francisco TV channel: TNT | Live stream : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Warriors -6.5; O/U 226.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lakers: In the first round, the Lakers had a golden opportunity to close out the Grizzlies in five games while the Warriors and Kings duked it out in one of the best first-round series we've ever seen. Instead, they lost Game 5 and needed a sixth game to beat Memphis. That hasn't slowed them down against the Warriors, of course, but the Nuggets and Suns are likely to be far less forgiving. If the Lakers can finish the Warriors off on Wednesday, they could build a major rest advantage over their eventual Western Conference Finals opponent. Let's see if they can close the door this time.

Warriors: First it was Kevon Looney, then it was JaMychal Green, and finally, on Monday, it was Gary Payton II. The Warriors have done everything in their power not to start Jordan Poole and go all-offense in this series, but after yet another defeat in Game 4, they might no longer have a choice. Yes, Poole was held scoreless in Game 4, and yes, his defense is borderline disastrous, but the Lakers are not a team equipped to defend three star guards on the perimeter. Nothing else has worked, so now might finally be the time for the Warriors to throw a Poole party.

Prediction

Dynasties rarely end quietly. James himself was demolished in his final series with both the Cavaliers and the Miami Heat. The early 2000's Lakers were broken up after an embarrassing five-game defeat at the hands of the Detroit Pistons. If this really is the end of Golden State's reign, this thing could get ugly pretty quickly. If the Lakers build a lead early in Game 5, expect them to hold onto it. And if they don't? Games 3 and 4 both proved how comfortable they are playing from behind. The Pick: Lakers +6.5