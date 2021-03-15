Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Golden State
Current Records: Los Angeles 25-13; Golden State 20-19
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 105-100 this past Friday. Los Angeles relied on the efforts of small forward Kyle Kuzma, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds, and center Montrezl Harrell, who had 17 points in addition to six boards and three blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Kuzma has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Golden State strolled past the Utah Jazz with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 131-119. It was another big night for the Warriors' point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 32 points, nine dimes and five rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Los Angeles is now 25-13 while Golden State sits at 20-19. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.2. As for the Warriors, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them third in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 18, 2021 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 27, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Golden State 86
- Feb 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 120
- Nov 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Golden State 94
- Apr 04, 2019 - Golden State 108 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Feb 02, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Golden State 130 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 14, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 18, 2017 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Nov 29, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Apr 12, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 25, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Nov 23, 2016 - Golden State 149 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Nov 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 97
- Mar 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 14, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 05, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. Los Angeles 77