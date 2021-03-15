Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Golden State

Current Records: Los Angeles 25-13; Golden State 20-19

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 105-100 this past Friday. Los Angeles relied on the efforts of small forward Kyle Kuzma, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds, and center Montrezl Harrell, who had 17 points in addition to six boards and three blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Kuzma has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Golden State strolled past the Utah Jazz with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 131-119. It was another big night for the Warriors' point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 32 points, nine dimes and five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Los Angeles is now 25-13 while Golden State sits at 20-19. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.2. As for the Warriors, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Los Angeles.