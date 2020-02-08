Warriors vs. Lakers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Golden State
Current Records: Los Angeles 38-12; Golden State 12-40
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Golden State Warriors are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Chase Center after a few days off. The Warriors are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 129-88, which was the final score in Golden State's tilt against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Golden State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 68-47. One thing holding Golden State back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Damion Lee, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 63-63 at halftime, but Los Angeles was not quite the Houston Rockets' equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. Los Angeles took a 121-111 hit to the loss column. They got a solid performance out of power forward Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 boards in addition to three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Golden State is now 12-40 while Los Angeles sits at 38-12. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.10% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Golden State, Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.60%. We'll see if Los Angeles' 5.50% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $140.70
Odds
The Lakers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Golden State 94
- Apr 04, 2019 - Golden State 108 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Feb 02, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Golden State 130 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 14, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 18, 2017 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Nov 29, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Apr 12, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 25, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Nov 23, 2016 - Golden State 149 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Nov 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 97
- Mar 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 14, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 05, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. Los Angeles 77
