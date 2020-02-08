Warriors vs. Lakers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Golden State

Current Records: Los Angeles 38-12; Golden State 12-40

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Golden State Warriors are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Chase Center after a few days off. The Warriors are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 129-88, which was the final score in Golden State's tilt against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Golden State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 68-47. One thing holding Golden State back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Damion Lee, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 63-63 at halftime, but Los Angeles was not quite the Houston Rockets' equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. Los Angeles took a 121-111 hit to the loss column. They got a solid performance out of power forward Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 boards in addition to three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Golden State is now 12-40 while Los Angeles sits at 38-12. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.10% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Golden State, Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.60%. We'll see if Los Angeles' 5.50% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $140.70

Odds

The Lakers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Los Angeles.