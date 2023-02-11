Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Golden State
Current Records: Los Angeles 25-31; Golden State 28-27
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.29 points per matchup before their game Saturday. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Golden State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Warriors were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 125-122 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Golden State's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, falling 115-106. Point guard Dennis Schroder put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 dimes. Schroder hadn't helped his team much against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Warriors are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Phoenix Suns Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count the Lakers out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $213.75
Odds
The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 28 games against Los Angeles.
