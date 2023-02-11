Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Golden State

Current Records: Los Angeles 25-31; Golden State 28-27

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.29 points per matchup before their game Saturday. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Golden State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Warriors were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 125-122 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Golden State's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, falling 115-106. Point guard Dennis Schroder put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 dimes. Schroder hadn't helped his team much against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Warriors are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Phoenix Suns Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count the Lakers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $213.75

Odds

The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 28 games against Los Angeles.