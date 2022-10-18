After two consecutive lottery appearances, the Golden State Warriors returned in full force last season, besting the Boston Celtics in six games to win their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons. Now, they'll begin their title defense on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of an opening night doubleheader.

The Warriors' campaign got off to a rough start when Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face during training camp, creating what head coach Steve Kerr called the "biggest crisis" the team has faced since he was hired. On opening night we'll see to what extent it affects their play on the floor.

While the Lakers didn't have anything that dramatic happen, they had a busy offseason as well. Darvin Ham was hired as the new head coach, they traded for Patrick Beverley and were trying their best to move Russell Westbrook. That did not happen, and now the veteran, who picked up a minor hamstring injury in preseason, may be moved to the bench.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

When: Tuesday, June 18 | 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 18 | 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



TNT | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Warriors -7; O/U 224.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Warriors: The Draymond incident is still the top storyline for the Warriors, and will remain so for at least the next few weeks. Another interesting note, though, is Kerr mentioning that his starters are not fully ready for the season from a conditioning standpoint. "I don't think we're ready to have our top five or six guys play 30-plus minutes a night," Kerr said prior to opening night. That could be a sign that the Warriors are going to ease their way through the regular season, and also opens the door for young guys such as Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman to get some serious playing time.

Lakers: This team is never short on drama or intrigue, but for now nothing can top the Westbrook saga. While both parties continue to say all the right things in the media, it seems clear to everyone that neither side is happy with the current arrangement. How the Lakers try to manage this situation throughout the season will be fascinating and have a major impact on their playoff hopes. Will Ham stick to his guns and bring Westbrook off the bench? Could that change be effective in any way? Will they eventually trade him? As long as he remains on the team, those questions are going to be brought up every night.

Prediction

The Warriors are clearly the better team, and are at home on ring night. Kerr's warning that the starters aren't fully ready is the only reason for hesitation on this pick, but we'll still ride with the defending champs. Pick: Warriors -7