Warriors vs. Lakers odds, line: MLK Day NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 7-2 roll

The Golden State Warriors, winners of seven straight and now with DeMarcus Cousins on the court, head downstate to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the last of Monday's NBA MLK games. Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET from the West Coast. The Warriors (32-14) are scoring at will lately, while the Lakers (25-22) return home after a pair of overtime games against the Thunder (win) and Rockets (loss). Golden State is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 235.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It enters Week 14 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 159-118 record on all top-rated picks, returning well over $3,000 to anybody following them. And it was particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread in Week 13, going a blistering 7-2. Anybody following it is up huge.

It has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Warriors vs. Lakers. The model is leaning under.

The model knows that adding Cousins to the mix just made the NBA's toughest team much tougher. Cousins (Achilles) made his team debut Friday and had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in just 15 minutes of action in a win over the Clippers. He's expected to play roughly 20 minutes Monday.

The NBA's No. 1 scoring offense has put up at least 140 points in three of its past five games. With Cousins, the team managed 112 points, its lowest output since Dec. 27. But the 94 points given up were the fewest allowed since Dec. 17.

During the seven-game win streak, Golden State has had four 40-point efforts, three from Stephen Curry and one from Klay Thompson. Kevin Durant, meanwhile, has at least 20 points in 19 consecutive games.

But just because Golden State looks like a defending NBA champion on a mission doesn't mean it'll cover the Warriors vs. Lakers spread.

LeBron James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (hand) are considered game-time decisions and appear unlikely to play, while Lonzo Ball (ankle) will miss four to six weeks, it was announced Sunday. In James' absence during 10 January games, Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists, while Brandon Ingram has upped his production across the board, averaging 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Golden State has covered just once in its past five trips to Staples Center to face the Lakers. L.A. is also on a 4-2-1 home run against the number.

The model predicts which side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent simulations.