Warriors vs. Lakers odds, line: MLK Day NBA picks, predictions from model on 7-2 run

The Los Angeles Lakers won't have LeBron James on Monday, but they didn't have him in an OT win over the Thunder or a narrow OT loss to the Rockets the last two games. Now they host the red-hot Golden State Warriors in a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day showdown at 10:30 p.m. ET. The latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds have Golden State favored by 12.5 points, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is set at 232.5. The Warriors (32-14) have won seven straight and have taken over the No. 1 spot in the West, while the Lakers (25-22) are in the No. 9 spot.

Golden State has won seven games in a row to reclaim the top overall record in the NBA. The rich got even richer on Friday with the season debut of star center DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes in a double-digit win over the Clippers.

Cousins' presence made Golden State a much-tougher defense. The NBA's top-scoring team (118.5 ppg) allowed just 94 points in a 112-94 win over the Clippers in his one game. While the points scored was the lowest by Golden State since Dec. 27, the 94 allowed was the lowest since Dec. 17.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' stars continue to shine. Steph Curry is averaging 33.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists in eight January games, Kevin Durant is at 26.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 5.4 apg and Klay Thompson has put in 24.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 1.8 apg.

But just because Golden State looks like a defending NBA champion on a mission doesn't mean it'll cover the Warriors vs. Lakers spread.

LeBron James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (hand) are considered game-time decisions and appear unlikely to play, while Lonzo Ball (ankle) will miss four to six weeks, it was announced Sunday. In James' absence during 10 January games, Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists, while Brandon Ingram has upped his production across the board, averaging 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Golden State has covered just once in its past five trips to Staples Center to face the Lakers. L.A. is also on a 4-2-1 home run against the number.

