Warriors vs. Lakers odds, line, spread: NBA picks, best predictions from computer simulation on 69-52 run

The Golden State Warriors look to stay red hot when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The Warriors (53-24), winners of eight of their last 11 games, have the league's best road mark at 25-13 and are 11-3 against the Pacific Division, while the Lakers (35-43) are looking for a split in the season series. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET from the Staples Center. Golden State is 2-1 against the Lakers, with the only loss coming at home in December. The Warriors are 13-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 227.5, up a half-point from where the line opened. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Warriors vs. Lakers picks of your own.

The model knows Golden State is coming off a 116-102 win over Denver on Tuesday as the Warriors inched closer to clinching the top seed for the Western Conference playoffs. Any combination of three Warriors wins or Nuggets defeats will sew up the No. 1 seed. Golden State has had Los Angeles' number since the 2013-14 season, going 18-5, including 9-1 over the last 10.

Golden State leads the league in field goal percentage (.490), is second in scoring (117.9) and point differential (plus-6.3), third in 3-point field goal percentage (.490) and fifth in free throw percentage (.800). By contrast, the Lakers are in the bottom half of the league in each of those categories except field goal percentage (seventh at .472). Guard Stephen Curry is a points machine. He scored 17 against the Nuggets to pass Chris Mullen for fourth on the Warriors' all-time points list (16,236). He is 30 points away from third place (Paul Arizin).

But just because Golden State has dominated this series doesn't mean it will cover the Warriors vs. Lakers spread on Thursday.

That's because the Lakers have played well of late despite missing several of their best players. In fact, Los Angeles has won four of its last six and is 21-17 at home. The Lakers, who lead the all-time series against Golden State, 252-167, defeated the Warriors 127-101 on Christmas Day.

With all of the injuries, Los Angeles has had several players step up, including guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who scored 23 points at Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Caldwell-Pope is averaging 20.1 points over the past eight games and has hit three or more 3-pointers in 23 games this season, including five on Tuesday. Guard Alex Caruso had 15 against the Thunder and is averaging 14.5 points over the past four games.

