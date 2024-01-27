We've got another exciting Pacific Division matchup on Saturday's NBA schedule as the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers. Golden State is 19-23 overall and 12-12 at home, while Los Angeles is 23-23 overall and 6-15 on the road. The Lakers have won the last three meetings between the teams, but this is their first matchup this season. The Warriors are 19-21-2 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Lakers are 20-26-1 versus the number. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles) are questionable for the Lakers.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 243 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Los Angeles vs. Golden State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Lakers vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Lakers spread: Warriors -1.5

Warriors vs. Lakers over/under: 243 points

Warriors vs. Lakers money line: Warriors: -122, Lakers: +103

Warriors vs. Lakers picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Warriors

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Warriors and the Sacramento Kings didn't disappoint and broke past the 244 point over/under on Thursday. Golden State was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 134-133 to Sacramento. The Warriors' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jonathan Kuminga, who scored 31 points, and Stephen Curry who scored 33 points to go along with six rebounds.

As evident in that score's game, offense isn't a problem for Golden State, but the other end of the floor is. The Warriors rank 22nd in points allowed and 24th in defensive rating. A big reason for the defensive struggles is the lack of activity as the Warriors rank in the bottom four in both steals per game and blocks per game. On offense, Curry (26.8 points per game) powers a unit that ranks 11th in offensive rating. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, the Lakers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They came out on top against the Chicago Bulls by a score of 141-132. The Lakers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Davis led the charge by dropping a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. James was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 25 points and 12 assists after sitting out the previous game.

While Golden State struggles on defense, the Lakers' issues lie mainly on the offensive end. They make the third fewest 3-pointers per game and collect the fewest offensive rebounds per contest. The Lakers rank 20th in offensive rating, despite both Davis (24.9 ppg) and James (24.8 ppg) averaging nearly 25 points per night. Los Angeles is also 0-3 against the spread over its last three road games. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Warriors are 5-12-1 against the spread in their last 18 games when favored at home.

The Warriors are 7-15-1 against the spread in their last 23 games when favored.

The Lakers are 4-4 against the spread in their last 8 games when the spread was between +1 to +3.5.

How to make Warriors vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 48-25 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.