The Golden State Warriors will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in a key Pacific Division matchup on Thursday night. Newly acquired Luka Doncic is not expected to play, but is close to making his Lakers debut. The Warriors (25-25), who have won three of five, are 10-12 on the road. The Lakers (29-19), who have won nine of 11, including three in a row, are 16-6 on their home court. The Warriors will be without a couple of their leading scorers after they were traded away for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers have won the two previous meetings with the Warriors this season, including a 118-108 win in San Francisco on Jan. 25. The Lakers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 221.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Warriors vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -7.5



Warriors vs. Lakers over/under: 221.5 points

Warriors vs. Lakers money line: Golden State +252, L.A. Lakers -315

GS: The Warriors are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

LAL: The Lakers are 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight games



Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James has been dominant against the Warriors. In two games this season, he is averaging 28 points, 11 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 36 minutes of action. He registered a triple-double in a 128-112 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday. In that game, he poured in 33 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out 12 assists. In 45 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.1 points, 9.1 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 34.6 minutes.

As they continue to wait for Doncic's debut, shooting guard Austin Reaves has stepped up and filled in nicely. He scored 27 points with six assists and five rebounds in the win over the Knicks. He also just missed recording a double-double in Tuesday's 122-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He scored 20 points, while dishing out nine assists and grabbing six rebounds. In two games against Golden State this season, he is averaging 21 points, 8.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds in 38 minutes.

Why the Warriors can cover

With small forward Andrew Wiggins headed to Miami, Golden State will lean on veteran point guard Stephen Curry until Butler arrives. Curry is coming off a 32-point and seven-assist performance in Wednesday's 131-128 loss to the Utah Jazz. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last 20 games, and has six double-doubles on the year. He had 14 points and 12 assists in a 123-117 loss at Sacramento on Jan. 22. In 41 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.1 points, 6.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.8 minutes.

Also picking up some of the scoring slack will be shooting guard Buddy Hield. He is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23 minutes of action. Against Utah on Wednesday, he poured in 18 points and grabbed three rebounds in 31 minutes. In a 130-105 loss to Phoenix on Jan. 31, he scored 13 points, while adding three rebounds and two assists.

