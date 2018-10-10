Warriors vs. Lakers: Watch LeBron James in NBA preseason game online, live stream, TV channel, time, analysis

LeBron James' rivalry with the Golden State Warriors will take on a bit of a different look this season, with "The King" now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. And as a tune-up for what could be some tremendous matchups in the regular season, the two teams will square off for a little preseason action on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

In fact, it's the first of two preseason games they'll play in the span of three days, with the two teams also set to play a preseason finale on Friday night.

How to watch Warriors at Lakers

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 10



Wednesday, Oct. 10 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada



T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



Analysis

Most preseason games are pretty low-energy, but that shouldn't be the case during Wednesday night's matchup between the Warriors and Lakers. For one, it's the Warriors taking on LeBron James, which is always interesting, even in the preseason. But also, this game will be played down in Las Vegas -- in the same building as Saturday night's epic UFC card -- and everything's more exciting in Vegas.

Plus, there will be another legitimate reason to pay attention to how the Lakers look in this game as it's the first time that LeBron will take the court with Lonzo Ball. After missing the Lakers' first four preseason games while working his way back from a knee injury, Ball is expected to come off the bench vs. Golden State. Of course, it's still just a preseason game, and there should be no definitive statements taken from it, but it will still be interesting to see how they play together.