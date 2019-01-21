Warriors vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

Two of the NBA's most polarizing teams will go head-to-head on Monday night when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they will be without the services of LeBron James, who has been out of action since the last time that the two teams played on Christmas Day due to a strained groin that he suffered during the game. They will also be without point guards Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo, who are both dealing with their own injury issues.

On the other side of the equation, the Warriors will be playing their second game with DeMarcus Cousins in the starting lineup, and they will continue to work him into the flow of things. Cousins looked pretty solid in his debut with the team, despite the fact that he fouled out in 15 minutes of action. The addition of a healthy and motivated Cousins to a lineup that already boasted four All-Stars should absolutely terrify the rest of the league, including the Lakers.

The match-up between the two teams is the second of four on the season. The Lakers bested the Warriors 127-101 on Christmas Day, and the teams will meet again in early February and early April, and potentially in the playoffs.

How to watch Warriors at Lakers

Date: Monday, Jan. 21

Monday, Jan. 21 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Warriors -12

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Warriors: At this point in the season, the Warriors have two objectives: integrate DeMarcus Cousins into the rotation, and get to the postseason as healthy as possible. If the Warriors can have Cousins comfortable and the rest of the team intact by the time April rolls around, look out league.

Lakers: Health is the major issue plaguing the Lakers right now, as they have been without their leader, LeBron James, for almost a month. And in addition to James, the team is also missing other key contributors in Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo. Thanks largely to these injury issues the Lakers have slipped down to 9th in the Western Conference playoff picture, and will likely have to fight for their playoff lives for the remainder of the season in an extremely competitive conference.

Game prediction, pick

The Warriors are heavily favored in this one, and with good reason. Not only are the Lakers dealing with major injury issues, but the Warriors are the deepest that they have been all season following the insertion of Cousins into the starting lineup. I would expect the Warriors to handily take care of business in this one.