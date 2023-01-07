Who's Playing
Orlando @ Golden State
Current Records: Orlando 14-25; Golden State 20-19
What to Know
This Saturday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.59 points per matchup. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like Orlando's 130-129 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Warriors lost 122-119 to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday on a last-minute deep three from Detroit's small forward Saddiq Bey as the clock expired. Shooting guard Klay Thompson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points. Thompson's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, the Magic came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, falling 123-115. Despite the loss, Orlando got a solid performance out of power forward Paolo Banchero, who had 30 points in addition to nine boards.
The Dubs are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Dec. 5 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-104. In other words, don't count Orlando out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $85.00
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
- Nov 03, 2022 - Orlando 130 vs. Golden State 129
- Mar 22, 2022 - Orlando 94 vs. Golden State 90
- Dec 06, 2021 - Golden State 126 vs. Orlando 95
- Feb 19, 2021 - Orlando 124 vs. Golden State 120
- Feb 11, 2021 - Golden State 111 vs. Orlando 105
- Jan 18, 2020 - Golden State 109 vs. Orlando 95
- Dec 01, 2019 - Orlando 100 vs. Golden State 96
- Feb 28, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Golden State 96
- Nov 26, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 01, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Orlando 112
- Nov 13, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. Orlando 100
- Mar 16, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Orlando 92
- Jan 22, 2017 - Golden State 118 vs. Orlando 98
- Mar 07, 2016 - Golden State 119 vs. Orlando 113
- Feb 25, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Orlando 114