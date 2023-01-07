Who's Playing

Orlando @ Golden State

Current Records: Orlando 14-25; Golden State 20-19

What to Know

This Saturday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.59 points per matchup. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like Orlando's 130-129 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Warriors lost 122-119 to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday on a last-minute deep three from Detroit's small forward Saddiq Bey as the clock expired. Shooting guard Klay Thompson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points. Thompson's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Magic came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, falling 123-115. Despite the loss, Orlando got a solid performance out of power forward Paolo Banchero, who had 30 points in addition to nine boards.

The Dubs are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Dec. 5 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-104. In other words, don't count Orlando out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Orlando.