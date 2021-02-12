Who's Playing
Orlando @ Golden State
Current Records: Orlando 9-16; Golden State 13-12
What to Know
The Orlando Magic are 2-8 against the Golden State Warriors since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Magic are on the road again on Thursday and play against Golden State at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Chase Center. The Warriors should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Orlando will be looking to right the ship.
Orlando came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, falling 106-97. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 50-50 at the half for Golden State and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, but Golden State stepped up in the second half for a cozy 114-91 win. Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry did his thing and had 32 points. Chef Curry's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.
The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-9 ATS when expected to lose.
Orlando is now 9-16 while Golden State sits at 13-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.4 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Golden State is stumbling into the matchup with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.8 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Warriors in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against Orlando.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Golden State 109 vs. Orlando 95
- Dec 01, 2019 - Orlando 100 vs. Golden State 96
- Feb 28, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Golden State 96
- Nov 26, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 01, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Orlando 112
- Nov 13, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. Orlando 100
- Mar 16, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Orlando 92
- Jan 22, 2017 - Golden State 118 vs. Orlando 98
- Mar 07, 2016 - Golden State 119 vs. Orlando 113
- Feb 25, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Orlando 114
Injury Report for Golden State
- Alen Smailagic: Out (Knee)
- Kevon Looney: Out (Ankle)
- James Wiseman: Out (Wrist)
- Marquese Chriss: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)
- Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)
Injury Report for Orlando
- Al-Farouq Aminu: Out (Knee)
- Evan Fournier: Out (Back)
- Michael Carter-Williams: Out (Foot)
- Cole Anthony: Out (Shoulder)
- Aaron Gordon: Out (Ankle)
- Jonathan Isaac: Out for the Season (Knee)
- Markelle Fultz: Out for the Season (Knee)