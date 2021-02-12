Who's Playing

Orlando @ Golden State

Current Records: Orlando 9-16; Golden State 13-12

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are 2-8 against the Golden State Warriors since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Magic are on the road again on Thursday and play against Golden State at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Chase Center. The Warriors should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Orlando will be looking to right the ship.

Orlando came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, falling 106-97. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 50-50 at the half for Golden State and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, but Golden State stepped up in the second half for a cozy 114-91 win. Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry did his thing and had 32 points. Chef Curry's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

The Magic are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-9 ATS when expected to lose.

Orlando is now 9-16 while Golden State sits at 13-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.4 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Golden State is stumbling into the matchup with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.8 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Warriors in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against Orlando.

Jan 18, 2020 - Golden State 109 vs. Orlando 95

Dec 01, 2019 - Orlando 100 vs. Golden State 96

Feb 28, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Golden State 96

Nov 26, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Orlando 110

Dec 01, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Orlando 112

Nov 13, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. Orlando 100

Mar 16, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Orlando 92

Jan 22, 2017 - Golden State 118 vs. Orlando 98

Mar 07, 2016 - Golden State 119 vs. Orlando 113

Feb 25, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Orlando 114

Injury Report for Golden State

Alen Smailagic: Out (Knee)

Kevon Looney: Out (Ankle)

James Wiseman: Out (Wrist)

Marquese Chriss: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Orlando