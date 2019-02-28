Warriors vs. Magic odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 46-32 roll

The Golden State Warriors look to continue their dominance over the host Orlando Magic on Thursday. The Warriors (43-18) have beaten the Magic (28-34) 11 times in a row, including the past five they've played in Orlando. Golden State, despite losing in the final seconds at Miami on Wednesday, has dominated the East, going 17-6. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Amway Center. The Warriors are six-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Magic odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 226. Before making any Warriors vs. Magic picks of your own, you need to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks.

Now the model has dialed in on Warriors vs. Magic.

The model knows Golden State is in the top five in a number of statistical categories, including points (118.8), field goal percentage (.490), points per possession (1.17), assists (29.6), point differential (plus-6.8), and three-point field goal percentage (.384).

Guard Stephen Curry (28.4 ppg) has been solid of late, scoring 36 points against Sacramento last week. Forward Kevin Durant (27.5 ppg) has been red hot, equaling or surpassing his average in seven of the past eight games, including 39 versus Miami. He had 49 in the first meeting against Orlando in November.

But just because the Curry and company have been impressive as of late doesn't guarantee they'll win or even cover the Magic vs. Warriors spread.

The model also knows Orlando leads the all-time series 30-29 and trails Charlotte by just a half-game for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Magic have won eight of 11, including wins over the East's top two teams: Milwaukee and Toronto.

Nikola Vucevic (20.6 ppg) has had two big games in a row, including 26 points at New York and 23 at Toronto. Forward Aaron Gordon (15.8 ppg) had 26 points at New York and has equaled or surpassed his average in six of the past 10. Evan Fournier (15 ppg) has also been hot, surpassing his average in seven of 10, including 25 at Oklahoma City.

