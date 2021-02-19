Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit the Orlando Magic on Friday evening. The Warriors have won four of the last five games, improving to 16-13 on the season. The Magic are struggling overall, though Orlando (11-18) has two victories in its last three games. Draymond Green (ankle) is questionable for the Warriors, with James Wiseman (wrist) and Kevon Looney (ankle) ruled out. Evan Fournier (back) is probable for the Magic, with James Ennis (groin) listed as questionable and Aaron Gordon (ankle) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill Sportsbook lists Golden State as a 4.5-point road favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Magic odds. Before locking in any Magic vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Warriors vs. Magic spread: Warriors -4.5

Warriors vs. Magic over-under: 225.5 points

Warriors vs. Magic money line: Warriors -185; Magic +165

GSW: The Warriors are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

ORL: The Magic are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Warriors can cover

Curry is certainly the focal point of the Golden State offense, but the Warriors also rate well in myriad categories. Golden State is third in the NBA in assist rate (66.6 percent), and the Warriors are also above-average in ball security, committing a turnover on only 13.9 percent of possessions. Steve Kerr's team is also above-average in shooting efficiency and free throw creation. Defensively, the Warriors are a top-five team in overall efficiency, giving up only 108.8 points per 100 possessions.

Orlando is a bottom-tier offense virtually across the board, including the worst shooting metrics in the league, and Golden State is third in the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed. The Warriors also land in the top 10 in forced turnover rate (14.8 percent), blocked shots (5.4 per game) and points allowed in the paint (44.5 per game).

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is led by All-Star contender Nikola Vucevic. The talented center is averaging 23.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, and he is the centerpiece of the offense for the Magic. Orlando is also quite good at protecting the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.6 percent of possessions. The Magic could generate free throw attempts at a high level also, with the Warriors entering this game as the third-worst team in the NBA at keeping opponents off the charity stripe.

Defensively, the Magic are tremendous at protecting the glass, ranking second in the NBA in defensive rebound rate (75.7 percent) and first in the league in second-chance points allowed (10.8). Overall, Orlando has a huge advantage in the rebounding department, and that could help to boost its overall efficiency.

