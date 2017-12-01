Warriors vs. Magic odds: Picks from computer model on 30-14 NBA run

The Golden State Warriors travel to the magical world of Orlando on Friday, hoping to get back to their dominating ways against the Magic. The Warriors are an 11-point road favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227, down from the open of 228.5.

One we'll give away: The model projects a lower-than-expected scoring affair, with an under of 227 hitting 64 percent of the time. The public is only backing the under 36 percent of the time, so go against the grain with confidence.

Orlando started off the year as one of the big surprises of the NBA, going 8-4 with wins over the likes of the Cavs and Spurs.

But teams figured out what the Magic were doing, and the result was a crippling nine-game losing streak. The defense allowed at least 118 points in seven of those games after opponents scored that many just three times in the previous 12.

Orlando broke the slide on Thursday night -- with a 121-108 win over the Thunder, of all teams. Aaron Gordon went off for 40 points and averages a team-high 18.6 points per game. The Magic have figured out how to score without one true star; eight players average at least 8.3 points per game.

Golden State, meanwhile, is 16-6 and behind only Houston (18-4) in the Western Conference. But the Warriors have looked sluggish in their last two games, losing at home to the hapless Kings on Monday before struggling for a 127-123 overtime win at the inexperienced Lakers.

Golden State still leads the league in scoring at 117.3 points per game but has dropped to second in point differential (10.2 per game).

This is the second stop of a six-game road trip. Stephen Curry and the Warriors don't return home until Dec. 11.

