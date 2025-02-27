There are five games on the Thursday NBA schedule and the action kicks off with the Orlando Magic hosting the Golden State Warriors. Orlando is 29-31 overall and currently sits seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, while Golden State is 31-27 on the season and sitting eighth in the West. The Warriors have covered the spread in six of their last seven games overall, but the Magic have also been profitable against the spread of late, covering in four of their last five.

Tipoff from the Kia Center in Orlando is set for 7 p.m. ET. Golden State is a 5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Warriors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 211.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-106 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Magic vs. Warriors spread: Orlando +5

Magic vs. Warriors over/under: 211.5 points

Magic vs. Warriors money line: Orlando +184, Golden State -208

Magic vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is coming off a disappointing 122-82 loss to the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Paolo Banchero had 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot in the loss, while Franz Wagner added 19 points. However, the Magic were an abysmal 5-for-28 from the 3-point line, which ultimately led to a lopsided loss.

The loss snapped a four-game streak of covers by Orlando and the Magic are now 4.5 games back of the Pistons for the sixth seed to pull themselves out of the NBA play-in tournament. However, the Magic have won five of their last six games at home against the Warriors, so they'll be confident they can get back in the win column.

Why the Warriors can cover

Meanwhile, the Warriors extended their winning streak to four games on Tuesday with a 128-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Golden State had 13 different players score in the contest and had seven different players reach double-figures, but nobody scored more than 16 points in the game.

However, Golden State did an exceptional job of sharing the basketball in the victory, assisting on 40 of its 49 made field-goal attempts. The Warriors also won the turnover battle 25-12 and are now +42 in turnover differential during their current four-game winning streak.

The model has simulated Golden State vs. Orlando 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under the total, projecting 206 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

