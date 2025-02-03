We've got another exciting interconference contest on Monday's NBA schedule as the Golden State Warriors will host the Orlando Magic. Golden State is 24-24 overall and 14-13 at home, while Orlando is 24-26 overall and 9-17 on the road. The Warriors won both of their meetings last season after the Magic swept Golden State the year before.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors are 3-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. Warriors odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 212.5 points.

Warriors vs. Magic spread: Warriors -3

Warriors vs. Magic over/under: 212.5 points

Warriors vs. Magic money line: Warriors: -151, Magic: +128

ORL: The Under has hit in five of the last seven Magic games

GS: The Warriors are 4-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last six games

Why the Magic can cover

Franz Wagner, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is emerging into a star in his fourth NBA season. The 23-year-old small forward is averaging 25.1 ppg this season after never averaging 20 ppg over his first three years. He's averaged 26.3 points over five games since returning from an oblique injury and is providing a true scoring threat next to Paolo Banchero, a former NBA Rookie of the Year. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is adding 22.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

The Magic have the No. 2 scoring defense in the league, allowing 105.4 ppg this year. Orlando is forcing the third-most turnovers per game to throw off opposing offenses while allowing the fewest offensive rebounds in the league to limit second-chance opportunities. The Magic are also allowing the fourth-fewest points in the paint and fastbreak points, and they'll heavily rely on that defense against a Stephen Curry-led offense.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 130-105 loss to the Suns on Friday, but that lopsided final led to ample rest for Golden State's key players. No Warriors played more than 31 minutes on Friday and with that being Golden State's only game since Wednesday, the Warriors should be fresh for the Orlando tough defense. Curry leads the Warriors at 22.1 points and 6.2 assists with Andrew Wiggins adding 17.4 ppg. Draymond Green (calf) is probable.

The Magic have lost eight of their last nine games, including three straight, behind the worst-scoring offense in the league. The Magic are averaging 103.7 ppg and have been held to fewer than 100 points in back-to-back contests. The Warriors have the No. 9 scoring defense in the league (111.6 ppg) as Orlando could struggle to keep up with the Warriors on Monday.

